Infrared Sauna Company PerfectSauna.org Adds 12 New Models of HotWind Saunas to Its Inventory

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- PerfectSauna.org, a company that features a variety of high-quality saunas for in-home use, has just added 12 new infrared sauna models to its already-impressive inventory. The company, http://perfectsauna.org, recently began working with a new supplier for the far infrared sauna line. The supplier is distributing saunas from a major Chinese sauna manufacturer called HotWind Sauna.



For centuries, people have used saunas for a variety of health reasons, including alleviating aches and pains in the muscles and joints, removing toxins from the body, and relieving stress. Traditionally, taking a sauna has involved purchasing often-costly memberships to gyms or health clubs. Rather than enjoying the soothing heat of a sauna at home, people would have to drive to these facilities and sit in a sauna with several others.



Thanks to PerfectSauna.org, people can now enjoy all of the health benefits of saunas, right from the comfort of home. The new line of HotWind saunas comes in a variety of models, including the far infrared line that can seat from one to six people, http://perfectsauna.org/far-infrared-sauna, and a high quality line of portable infrared sauna units that can easily be moved from place to place, http://perfectsauna.org/portable-far-infrared-saunas.



“HotWind saunas are manufactured to be stylish, reliable, and functional,” an article on the PerfectSauna.org website noted, adding that each sauna comes with carbon fiber heaters and/or ceramic heater.



“HotWind saunas are built from either hemlock spruce wood or Canadian cedar, depending on which option you select. Each sauna comes with a radio, CD player, and reading light, all controlled by a digital control box that can be accessed from inside and outside the saunas.”



PerfectSauna.org also stocks infrared sauna dome models, http://perfectsauna.org/far-infrared-sauna-dome, that allows people to keep their head outside the sauna and cool. For many, this is the best way to get the health benefits of a sauna without feeling too warm.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about PerfectSauna.org and the expanded line of HotWind saunas is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can browse through the full inventory of products. Each sauna is accompanied by a color photo and full description, including dimensions, features, shipping information and price.



About PerfectSauna.org

Your Sales Experts LLC is an online e-commerce store, focusing for reselling far infrared saunas in the United States. The company has been in business for 3 years and PerfectSauna.org is the company’s third website. Your Sales Experts LLC chooses its manufacturers carefully in regards to providing the best quality products for very competitive prices. The company provides free shipping for all products. For more information, please visit http://perfectsauna.org