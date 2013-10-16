Saunas.com Introduces Hanko - An Affordable Line of Infrared Saunas for Home and Commercial Use

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- It might be surprising to notice the speed at which Saunas.com has elevated the stairs of success. The portal has now introduced its own line of infrared saunas for home and commercial use under the brand name, Hanko™ - for which it has already received positive reviews from customers.



The Hanko™ range also includes spacious steam rooms – with the ability to offer a steam bath from one to over six persons at once. Reputable from every viewpoint, Saunas.com has made sure to offer these products at the most affordable prices.



“No one is more committed to our customer's satisfaction than Sauna Warehouse,” claims One of the spokespersons from the company, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com. “We pride ourselves on not only the most efficient and courteous customer service staff and the easiest-to-use web site, but also in providing the lowest prices to our valued customers on all infrared and far infrared saunas.”



“To prove this,” he adds, “we offer you a 100% Low Price Guarantee on any product purchased. If you find the identical, new product advertised for less anywhere, we will give you 100% of the difference.”



Saunas.com makes a similar claim of quality and price on its own Hanko™ range. The spokesperson concludes, “We have obviously focused on offering our own range at much lower prices than other products. Our only concern lies in meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations every time they shop from our store. To Saunas.com, our guarantee is a true commitment.”



About SAUNAS.COM

SAUNAS.COM, owned by United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. With just a click, one can browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured from industry leaders at below retail prices.



To know more about them, please visit http://saunas.com/infrared-saunas/hanko-ir.html