Now Get 10% off on Select Hanko Saunas at Saunas.Com from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Saunas .com, a prominent dealer of different types of sauna products, is now offering 10% off on select Hanko saunas from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. Hanko™ is a well-known brand of sauna products especially known for its range of infrared saunas that are highly innovative, compact and a cut above the rest.



Saunas.com offers its customers the lowest prices guaranteed, which is an illustration of their confidence on the quality of the products and pricing structure. Elaborating on this, a spokesperson from the company, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com, mentions, “No one is more committed to our customer's satisfaction than Sauna Warehouse. We pride ourselves on not only the most efficient and courteous customer service staff and the easiest-to-use web site, but also on providing the lowest price to you, our valued customer. To prove this, we offer to you a 100% Low Price Guarantee on any product purchased. If you find the identical, new product advertised for less anywhere, we will give you 100% of the difference.”



Saunas.com is a renowned supplier of a diverse and huge assortment of saunas, infrared steam rooms and equipment, along with other necessary accessories for both residential and commercial purposes. The motto of this online store is to reach out to clients and ensure their satisfaction in every way possible. This commitment is exhibited in their 100% free consultations and online chat that have been started to assist customers is selecting products that are appropriate for their needs. The professionals at saunas.com dedicatedly answer customer’s questions regarding product selection, delivery, installation and maintenance.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com/infrared-saunas/hanko-ir.html