Now Get the Widest Range of Far Infrared Saunas and Infrared Saunas from Saunas.com

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- With over two decades of experience since the company's inception in 1987, Saunas.com, a renowned and premier online supplier of saunas, now offers its widest range of far infrared saunas and infrared saunas for its client’s health benefits. The online store, Saunas.com, has been in the market for over two decades evolving into one of the most reliable and innovative companies offering a vast array of the highest quality saunas for home use as well as for industrial purposes.



One of the spokespersons from the company, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com, said while addressing the media, “the Saunas.com mission is to provide products and support to customers so they may achieve the ultimate sauna experience. We are experts in the industry, so give us a call and let our friendly, intelligent staff help you achieve your needs. Saunas.com can build and customize any Sauna; we have the creative design resources and years of experience necessary to make a unique sauna experience for each of its customers”



Using infrared and far infrared saunas regularly has its own health benefits and usefulness. Spending 20-40 minutes each day in infrared saunas can effectively help you lose weight, strengthen your cardiovascular and immune system, detoxify your body, enhance blood flow, improve skin quality, reduce body odor and other various benefits.



Saunas.com offers both far infrared and infrared saunas for home from world-renowned brands like Hanko™, Harmony and Laatu. Furthermore, the company ensures its customers a smooth shopping experience, whether it is for shipping, quality, or costs.



About Saunas.com

Saunas.com offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. With just a click, one can find top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, pre-built sauna kits, sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To know more, please visit: http://saunas.com.