Enjoy a Healthy Lifestyle with Far Infrared Saunas Available at Saunas.com

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Saunas.com, a renowned portal offering relaxation equipment since 1997, is now offering a selective range of far infrared saunas at the most affordable prices. The available products in this range are from leading infrared system manufacturing companies like Hanko, Harmony and Laatu.



Having a far infrared saunas for home gives one a very satisfying health experience. The saunas offered by Saunas.com benefit users by improving their immune system, blood circulation, deep skin cleansing, enhanced detoxification and numerous other benefits. Some experts also claim infrared saunas might benefit one in losing weight.



One of the spokespersons from the company, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com, said while addressing the media, “One might simply go for a traditional sauna rather than infrared saunas because the former is cheaper than the latter. But Infrared saunas for home have their own benefits over traditional ones. Although they produce the same amount of sweat as a traditional sauna, they are quicker and operate at a lower temperature. Due to the penetrating heat of infrared saunas it can be very soothing on muscles.”



The saunas available at Saunas.com come in various sizes and are easily assembled. Customers can order them from Saunas.com’s safe and secure online store. The portal also provides free consultation for assisting its customers in buying the most suitable saunas for home. They further offer a free shipping service for orders which exceed a mere $99. “We strive to make your visit at our website a fun and educational experience as well as a smooth purchase should you decide to honor us by buying a product,” guarantees the spokesperson.



About SAUNAS.COM

SAUNAS.COM offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, Far Infrared Saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. With just a click, one can find top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured from industry leaders at below retail prices.



To know more about them, please visit http://saunas.com.