Infrastructure and Construction Careers in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Information recently published by the Global Construction Review (Singapore) stated that: "based on the contracts awarded in the past few years and considering the construction demand forecast for 2021, the total nominal construction output in 2021 is projected to increase to between S$24bn and S$27bn, from the estimated S$19.5bn in 2020. An anticipated improvement in construction demand in 2021 and the backlog of remaining workloads impacted by the COVID-19 during 2020 will support the projected pickup in total construction output."



LVI Associates is a leading and trusted recruitment partner to organisations and talented individuals in Singapore and throughout the globe. Established in 2012, the firm has grown alongside the boom in infrastructure demand and come to know this sector inside out. Working with talented people and forward-thinking businesses across the region, LVI Associates ensures that the right connections are made to help big organisations as well as individual clients solve the number one recruitment challenge: securing business critical talent.



LVI Associates work to provide peace of mind to all those seeking to benefit from hiring, ensuring that businesses receive maximum benefits from investments in recruitment and that individuals have a positive experience through the hiring process. This in turn, lays the foundation for successful ongoing relationships which is exactly what makes LVI Associates the leading specialist recruiter in infrastructure and engineering. The infrastructure sector is a crucial part of any economy, particularly as it can be transformative when it comes to the daily lives of people. Infrastructure jobs in Singapore not only have the potential to benefit those directly involved but also to make a profound difference to the general public, whether that is in the way that they travel, how they live or how easy it is to receive basic supplies, such as electricity or clean water.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



LVI Associates has worked to adapt to the challenges that have been presented to hiring during a global pandemic. The firm has a well-established network of contacts within key businesses, working with the best engineers, project managers, directors and originators in the industry. LVI Associates has also spent years nurturing ties with exceptional candidates to enable the firm to make the right connections no matter what.



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.