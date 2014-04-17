Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Market and Forecast for Secure Multitenancy Platforms and Services 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering
Our research indicates 2013 marked the year that Cloud computing officially crossed the milestone of casual experimentation and is now shifting into the stage of serious business strategy for most large organizations and soon will be the same for many SMB as well. More than simply a buzzword, the shift to Cloud-based solutions is driven by many factors including the following:
- Global business operations is the norm with multiple locations
- An increasingly large data load and administrative burden on enterprise
- Significant growth in data-hungry and processing intensive business functions
This report evaluates the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market with an emphasis on IaaS multitenant platform and services. IaaS is a core service of cloud computing based on virtualization techniques. IaaS providers install servers, data centers at various physical locations and provide virtual infrastructure via secure IP-based connectivity. IaaS is a service based on behind the curtain technology of virtualization, multitenancy and cloud computing. In cloud computing, “multitenancy” architecture represents a shared infrastructure and/or resources topology along with the advantages of virtualization and remote access to new business models and services.
Target Audience:
Datacenter providers
Telecom service providers
API management companies
SDN and virtualization vendors
Telecom managed service providers
Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers
Cloud infrastructure and service providers
SMB and enterprise companies of all types
Regulatory bodies and governmental organizations
Investors: venture capital, private equity and hedge funds
Companies in Report:
Amazon AWS
Apache CloudStack
Artisan Infrastructure
CloudBroker GMBH
Computer Science Corporation
GoGrid
Google Cloud Enterprise
Gravitant
HP
IBM SoftLayer
Microsoft Windows Azure
Nimbus
Openstack
Orion VM
Peak
RackSpace
RedHat
Verizon
Report Benefits:
Forecasts for IaaS including multitenancy through 2019
Understand drivers for IaaS and vendor strategies for success
Learn which new sectors will be targeted of IaaS through 2019
Understand the ecosystem and competitive landscape for IaaS services
Learn about the strategic initiatives and strategies for current market leaders
Identify preferences and trends for Cloud delivery models for both IaaS suppliers and clients
Identify key issues including features, scalability, adoptability, interoperability, security and functionality
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152875/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market-and-forecast-for-secure-multitenancy-platforms-and-services-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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