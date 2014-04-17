Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Market and Forecast for Secure Multitenancy Platforms and Services 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

Our research indicates 2013 marked the year that Cloud computing officially crossed the milestone of casual experimentation and is now shifting into the stage of serious business strategy for most large organizations and soon will be the same for many SMB as well. More than simply a buzzword, the shift to Cloud-based solutions is driven by many factors including the following:



- Global business operations is the norm with multiple locations



- An increasingly large data load and administrative burden on enterprise



- Significant growth in data-hungry and processing intensive business functions



This report evaluates the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market with an emphasis on IaaS multitenant platform and services. IaaS is a core service of cloud computing based on virtualization techniques. IaaS providers install servers, data centers at various physical locations and provide virtual infrastructure via secure IP-based connectivity. IaaS is a service based on behind the curtain technology of virtualization, multitenancy and cloud computing. In cloud computing, “multitenancy” architecture represents a shared infrastructure and/or resources topology along with the advantages of virtualization and remote access to new business models and services.



Target Audience:



Datacenter providers



Telecom service providers



API management companies



SDN and virtualization vendors



Telecom managed service providers



Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers



Cloud infrastructure and service providers



SMB and enterprise companies of all types



Regulatory bodies and governmental organizations



Investors: venture capital, private equity and hedge funds



Companies in Report:



Amazon AWS



Apache CloudStack



Artisan Infrastructure



CloudBroker GMBH



Computer Science Corporation



GoGrid



Google Cloud Enterprise



Gravitant



HP



IBM SoftLayer



Microsoft Windows Azure



Nimbus



Openstack



Orion VM



Peak



RackSpace



RedHat



Verizon



Report Benefits:



Forecasts for IaaS including multitenancy through 2019



Understand drivers for IaaS and vendor strategies for success



Learn which new sectors will be targeted of IaaS through 2019



Understand the ecosystem and competitive landscape for IaaS services



Learn about the strategic initiatives and strategies for current market leaders



Identify preferences and trends for Cloud delivery models for both IaaS suppliers and clients



Identify key issues including features, scalability, adoptability, interoperability, security and functionality



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152875/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market-and-forecast-for-secure-multitenancy-platforms-and-services-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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