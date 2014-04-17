Reportstack

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Market and Forecast for Secure Multitenancy Platforms and Services 2014 - 2019

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Market and Forecast for Secure Multitenancy Platforms and Services 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering
Our research indicates 2013 marked the year that Cloud computing officially crossed the milestone of casual experimentation and is now shifting into the stage of serious business strategy for most large organizations and soon will be the same for many SMB as well. More than simply a buzzword, the shift to Cloud-based solutions is driven by many factors including the following:

- Global business operations is the norm with multiple locations

- An increasingly large data load and administrative burden on enterprise

- Significant growth in data-hungry and processing intensive business functions

This report evaluates the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market with an emphasis on IaaS multitenant platform and services. IaaS is a core service of cloud computing based on virtualization techniques. IaaS providers install servers, data centers at various physical locations and provide virtual infrastructure via secure IP-based connectivity. IaaS is a service based on behind the curtain technology of virtualization, multitenancy and cloud computing. In cloud computing, “multitenancy” architecture represents a shared infrastructure and/or resources topology along with the advantages of virtualization and remote access to new business models and services.

Target Audience:

Datacenter providers

Telecom service providers

API management companies

SDN and virtualization vendors

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

Cloud infrastructure and service providers

SMB and enterprise companies of all types

Regulatory bodies and governmental organizations

Investors: venture capital, private equity and hedge funds

Companies in Report:

Amazon AWS

Apache CloudStack

Artisan Infrastructure

CloudBroker GMBH

Computer Science Corporation

GoGrid

Google Cloud Enterprise

Gravitant

HP

IBM SoftLayer

Microsoft Windows Azure

Nimbus

Openstack

Orion VM

Peak

RackSpace

RedHat

Verizon

Report Benefits:

Forecasts for IaaS including multitenancy through 2019

Understand drivers for IaaS and vendor strategies for success

Learn which new sectors will be targeted of IaaS through 2019

Understand the ecosystem and competitive landscape for IaaS services

Learn about the strategic initiatives and strategies for current market leaders

Identify preferences and trends for Cloud delivery models for both IaaS suppliers and clients

Identify key issues including features, scalability, adoptability, interoperability, security and functionality

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152875/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market-and-forecast-for-secure-multitenancy-platforms-and-services-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 1:54 PM CDT - Permalink

 