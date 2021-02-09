New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The newest report compiled by Reports and Data, titled 'Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Forecast to 2027,' serves as an appropriate prototype of the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market. The latest study offers critical details on the market's ongoing trends and latest developments. The report endows the reader with a panoramic view of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) industry, simultaneously offering viable insights into the anticipated market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. These insights are bound to help readers visualize the key outcomes of this industry in the near future and take necessary measures to stand tall, even during times as challenging as the current COVID-19 crisis. Venture capitalists and the key businesses involved in this sector are the primary addressees of this report, which is intended to assist them in decision-making and formulating productive business plans.



The factors that hinder the growth of the market include the stringent regulations and the compliance requirements for the IaaS vendors. The privacy and the security of the data is also the one of the factors that is challenging the growth of the market. The IaaS market comprises of the different service types that include compute as a service, storage as a service, disaster recovery and backup as a service, networking as a service, desktop as a service, and managed hosting. The DRaaS is estimated to have the highest growth rate, due to the ability to restore the services and data in case of a disaster. The DRaaS services take backup periodically and keep on updating the backups so as to recover the latest backed up data to avoid loss of time and maintain business continuity.



Key participants include: Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Accenture, Rackspace Inc., VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation Fujitsu Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., and DXC Technology.



Scope of the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market:



One of the significant components of the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is the methodical segmentation of the market. Therefore, the broad market segmentation comprises the leading product type spectrum, application outlook, end-user industry landscape, key geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report includes the varied perspectives of several industry analysts on the current market scenario, its past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts. The report estimates the financial positions of the key players, their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios over the projected timeframe. These analysts have made extensive use of various analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis SWOT analysis and investment assessment, to give an accurate assessment of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market's future value.



Service type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Compute as a Service

Storage as a Service

Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service

Networking as a Service

Desktop as a Service

Managed Hosting



Deployment Model (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Organization size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises



End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America



Major Highlights of the Report:



The latest report analyzes a variety of manufacturing processes employed by the key companies to build on their product portfolios.

The report determines the respective market shares of these companies and their contribution to the overall market development.

The report discusses the production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of the key market contenders.

The report offers crucial insights into the market, including essential information regarding the production capacity, market growth, and revenues accumulated by each geographical segment over the forecast duration.

The report further sheds light on the product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each market competitor.

In the concluding section, the report emphasizes the product portfolios of these market players. Moreover, it describes the product specifications and their application landscape.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the predominant factors propelling the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market development?

Who are the leading distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) business sector?

What are the significant market opportunities and challenges for the v global market vendors?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the leading market players in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market over the projected period?



