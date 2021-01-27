Infrastructure Careers Throughout the US – Building a Future for the New Normal

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Construction employment increased by 51,000 jobs in December 2020, with gains for non-residential as well as residential contractors, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data. LVI Associates is the leading specialist recruiter to the construction and infrastructure sector throughout the US, working with organizations and individuals across the country. The firm has a reach that extends to many major cities in the US, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Charlotte, New York, Chicago, Boston, and San Francisco. LVI Associates are also part of the Phaidon International Group, making them the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading organizations with a global reach.



With exceptional local industry knowledge and experience combined with a uniquely international perspective, LVI Associates provide permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions across building services, construction, forensics, oil and gas, power, renewable energy, transportation, and water and environmental.



Established in 2012, LVI Associates provide their candidates and clients with peace of mind as they rest safe in the knowledge that the recruitment process is in expert hands thanks to LVI Associates having a wealth of knowledge from global hubs all over the world. Infrastructure plays a critical role in creating a future that works for everyone. As a specialist recruitment agency, LVI Associates places professionals who are passionate about making a profound difference in everyday lives. With careers ensuring the public has access to everything from clean drinking water and reliable electricity to safe housing and roads for self-driving cars, LVI Associates place clients in positions they can be proud of.



Although the future may be uncertain, infrastructure will always have a key role to play in the lives of millions of people. Building the right team is essential and this is something that LVI Associates recognizes within its own business. Passionate, specialist consultants sign up to a program of ongoing training and the firm provides the most up to date technology to ensure that the team has the best resources readily available. Building and growing networks is something that is of the utmost importance at LVI Associates and many years of work have gone into creating a network of exceptionally talented candidates.



As a trusted recruitment partner, LVI Associates is also focused on ensuring that the hiring process itself is positive and provides peace of mind to all those involved. This includes keeping their network up to date on anything that may impact the future of work and hiring, from new technology through to the challenges that are presented by COVID-19. With this in mind, LVI Associates recently published a report titled "The Work-Life Rebalance" to offer business leaders another perspective with regards to employee wellbeing and the unique opportunity employers now have to create lasting positive changes that promote work-life balance.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



