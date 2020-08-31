Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore – Industry Growth Is Necessary for the Progression of Singapore's Economy

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- LVI Associates are leading the way for talent acquisition in the infrastructure sectors by enabling the organisations they work with to have peace of mind when securing jobs for bright-minded professionals. The wealth of knowledge held by the firm allows them to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to Singapore, Asia and a multitude of countries worldwide. The firm are dedicated to ensuring the recruitment process is handled with expertise, precision and speed to enable teams of infrastructure professionals to showcase their talent and increase Singapore's economic turnover.



LVI Associates have a dedicated team of consultants and have invested in world class and up to date training to ensure the latest in recruitment technology is used in the hiring process. The firm have redefined the recruitment process during the pandemic by introducing remote on boarding procedures such as virtual interviews and online introductory meetings. With a solid focus on ensuring the safety of employees of LVI Associates and their clients and candidates whilst also providing a smooth transition for new starters. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is partnered with 70+ world-leading organisations to provide recruitment strategies in order to build a better world. Our consultants are experts in their chosen field and have links to professional expertise worldwide, stemming from 60+ countries with over 750 employee connections.



The infrastructure industry is one of excitement, development and innovation. Placements in the sector stem from ensuring clean drinking water is available for residents of Singapore, to building roads for smart self-driven cars, thus, improving the environmental impact on the city, to reliable electricity for every household. Infrastructure is a challenging yet satisfying career to sync your teeth into, particularly during 2020 where the safety of citizens is the utmost priority globally. LVI Associates have five main values which provide the base for each individual talent acquisition project they take on, providing equal opportunities, recruitment beyond borders, enabling real choices to empower professionals and companies with a consistent service globally as a specialist recruitment partner to the sector.



From building services which are in high demand due to the increased need for housing, to forensics who analyse the errors made in infrastructure, to oil & gas jobs enabling faster ways to combat energy consumption globally, the career opportunities are vast in Asia. Architects, engineers, conservationists and project managers are essential to the infrastructure workforce in Singapore. With reports estimating investments of US$26 trillion from 2016 to 2030 from Asia Pacific countries to maintain the current rate of economic growth in the content, professionals looking to advance their careers in the sector can be certain there will be a plethora of opportunities from now and into the next decade. LVI Associates work around the clock to lay the foundation for successful employee and employer relationships from the beginning stages of the hiring process to the end.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates Singapore. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



LVI Associates are dedicated to securing the right talent for companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to worldwide powerhouses and to helping the brightest minds in the infrastructure sector define their next career move.



To find out more information about infrastructure jobs in Singapore visit https://www.lviassociates.sg/about-us.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.