Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore – Reimagining the Hiring Process for 2020

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- LVI Associates Singapore is a trusted recruitment partner to organisations and individuals in Singapore and all over the world. Established in 2012, the firm has grown alongside the boom in infrastructure demand and come to know this sector on an intimate level. Working with talented people and forward-thinking businesses across the region, LVI Associates Singapore seeks to ensure that connections are made that help all to thrive.



Key to supporting infrastructure jobs in Singapore is the process of reimagining recruitment so that the experience is a more positive one for both the businesses and the people involved. LVI Associates Singapore works to provide peace of mind to all those seeking to benefit from hiring, ensuring that businesses receive maximum benefit from investment in recruitment and that individuals have a positive experience through the process. This lays the foundation for successful ongoing relationships going forward and has also made LVI Associates Singapore the leading specialist recruiter in infrastructure as a result.



The infrastructure sector is a crucial part of any economy, particularly as it can be transformative when it comes to the lives of every day people. Infrastructure jobs in Singapore not only have the potential to benefit those directly involved but also to make a profound difference to the lives of the general public, whether that is in the way that they travel, how they live or how easy it is to receive basic supplies, such as electricity or clean water. Infrastructure is crucial to the evolution of any country and has been highlighted as an investment priority by The World Bank. As a result, despite the challenges of current COVID-19 conditions it remains a local priority in Singapore and in other countries across the globe.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates Singapore offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates Singapore. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



LVI Associates Singapore has worked to adapt to the challenges that have been presented to hiring during a global pandemic. The firm has a well-established network of contacts within key businesses, working with the best engineers, project managers, directors and originators in the industry. LVI Associates Singapore has also spent years nurturing ties with exceptional candidates to enable the firm to make the right connections no matter what the current global situation. Not only that but the firm regularly goes above and beyond for clients – for example, providing up-to-date information on anything that will affect the future of work and impact hiring. In these turbulent times, LVI Associates Singapore is a recruitment partner big on trust as well as outcomes.



To find out more information about infrastructure jobs in Singapore visit https://www.lviassociates.sg/about-us.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg.



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.