Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore - Sectors in the Industry Are Increasing Drastically Despite Disruptions from This Year

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Infrastructure jobs are increasingly in high demand in Singapore and across other Asia Pacific countries. The building services are expecting to grow with the highest CAGR of approximately 35% by 2024 in the smart building market, according to Global News Wire. The construction sector is also expected to boom and will be worth an estimated $7.44tn by next year, according to EngCranes. Furthermore, renewable energy is one of the world's fastest growing industries, employment is expected to increase from 9.2 million to 24 million people, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). It is a hugely exciting time to progress further in your infrastructure career in Singapore as hiring managers are searching for smart professionals who will make a lasting impact.



LVI Associates allow infrastructure managers to have peace of mind when it comes to settling their challenge of talent acquisition. LVI Associates are the leading specialist recruiters for the infrastructure industry in Singapore. With a broad network of the industry's top engineers, project managers, directors and originators, the firm are able to provide specialised recruitment solutions for a plethora of sectors within the infrastructure industry. With 750+ consultants, expertise in a plethora of sectors spanning 60+ countries and 11+ office locations worldwide, the firm is ahead of the game when it comes to providing accurate, efficient recruitment solutions to industry professionals. As part of the Phaidon International group, LVI Associates are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations and offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions for professionals in Singapore, Asia, North America and Europe. Bespoke recruitment solutions are provided by the firm for a number of specialist sectors including: building services, construction, forensics, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. The firm believes in recruitment beyond borders to ensure the right talent have access to opportunities worldwide with agile start-ups and global powerhouse companies.



There are a number of fantastic career opportunities available in Singapore, the US and further for the brightest minds in the industry. These roles currently include: senior structural engineer, senior stormwater engineer, regional sales manager, water / wastewater superintendent, traffic engineer, project manager, regional sales manager - aquatics APAC, senior geotechnical engineer and regional membrane sales manager / director. If you're looking to define your next career move, LVI Associate's friendly consultants will provide support and guidance throughout every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire. For hiring managers hoping to source business-critical talent, LVI Associates' consultants can help you source hard-to-find professionals from their extensive database of candidates.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



During 2020, the firm has felt the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy in Singapore. This has led to an increased need to provide an even more exceptional service to candidates and clients to ensure they are up to date on market trends, insights and risks. LVI Associates ensure their consultants receive regular training on the best-in-class recruitment technology to allow them to provide optimal hiring results across the board. The firm has recently published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which gives advice and guidance on how to manage with care during the pandemic while many employees are working remotely. It is a great read for individuals in leadership roles who are looking to refresh their virtual connection with their employees and make adaptations to their managerial style. LVI Associates believes that the health and wellbeing of staff should be every employer's top priority during this time as it will also ensure productivity levels remain high.



To find out more information about infrastructure jobs in Singapore visit https://www.lviassociates.sg/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates Singapore: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates Singapore services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.sg.



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast-moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.