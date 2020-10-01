Infrastructure Jobs in Singapore – Vital to Ensure the Quality of Life for Singapore's Residents

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- LVI Associates are the leading specialist recruiters for the infrastructure industry in Singapore. With a broad network of the industry's top engineers, project managers, directors and originators, the firm are able to provide specialised recruitment solutions for a plethora of sectors within the infrastructure industry. From building services to construction forensics, renewable energy, transportation, water & environmental and technology, the opportunity for a varied, exciting career in Singapore's infrastructure industry is just around the corner. Singapore's economy is reliant on the success of impressive advances which also ensure the quality of life of Singapore's residents are maintained and improved. Infrastructure professionals ensure clean drinking water, efficient electricity, safe housing and well-designed roads are available for all to use.



LVI Associates allow infrastructure managers to have peace of mind when it comes to settling their challenge of talent acquisition. With 750+ consultants, expertise in a plethora of sectors spanning 60+ countries and 11+ office locations worldwide, the firm is ahead of the game when it comes to providing accurate, efficient recruitment solutions to industry professionals. As part of the Phaidon International group, LVI Associates are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading organisations and offer permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions for professionals in Singapore, Asia, North America and Europe. The firm believes in recruitment beyond borders to ensure the right talent have access to opportunities worldwide with agile start-ups and global powerhouse companies.



The firm's consultants receive regular training in the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure they can provide accurate, optimal results for their candidates and clients. Singapore is fantastic location to either begin or progress your infrastructure career as the industry is experiencing immense innovation and advances in technology. It is a hugely exciting time to take the next step in your career as Singapore are expected to invest $US26 trillion from 2016 to 2030, as estimated by The World Bank. This amount of investment is needed to guarantee another decade of economic growth at a rate which will benefit all citizens.



LVI Associates have a wealth of knowledge and experience of Singapore's infrastructure sector and can provide job roles and information on building services, construction, forensics, renewable energy, transportation, water & environmental and technology. Professionals across the world are increasingly considering a move across the pond to Singapore to begin the next chapter of their lives, this has created a need for quick-thinking, reliable building services workers who can be the brains behind new neighbourhoods in the city-state. Forensics professionals are also in high demand as Singapore search for individuals who can create clarity from chaos and analyse incidents which occur across the country. With Singapore being a sovereign island city-state the need for professionals in the water & environmental sector is hugely important, flood management and water conservation are key to ensuring a healthy quality of life for all Singaporeans. LVI Associates' consultants are dedicated to working with their clients and candidates through every stage of the recruitment process, from sourcing talented individuals through their database of one million ambitious professionals to building a connection which will be long-lasting and beneficial to all those involved.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



