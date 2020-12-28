Infrastructure Jobs in the US - Job Growth Paired with a Growing Need for Infrastructure Improvements in the US Has Led to High Demand for Talent

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Across the infrastructure industry in the United States, recruitment is increasing. The building services market is expected to read a value of $4.07bn by 2024 (as reported by Business Wire), forensics jobs are expected to increase by 8% before 2026 according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and general and operation management jobs in the water sector will grow by 7.1% by 2024 alone. There is immense growth opportunity across states from the east to west coast for talented infrastructure professionals today.



LVI Associates are the leading specialist recruiters for infrastructure professionals in North America. The firm has a global reach and a wealth of knowledge on the industry markets to enable smart hiring decisions for their candidates and clients. LVI Associates do the background work to source talented individuals and place them with leading companies in the industry of all sizes, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. The firm has a first-class record of providing recruitment beyond borders and matching the brightest infrastructure professionals with industry-leading firms. Job opportunities are available from the west to east coast of America from New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and Charlotte. The possibility for a fruitful career move is highly attainable with the support of LVI Associates.



LVI Associates offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions from their global hubs all over the world to a number of specialist sectors including: building services, construction, forensics, oil and gas, power, renewable energy, transportation and water and environmental. LVI Associates have a team of 750+ consultants based in 12+ office locations worldwide and a global network of candidates and clients spanning 60+ countries globally. The firm are part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. LVI Associates have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they use the best-in-class recruitment technology to secure candidates with industry-leading companies. Infrastructure is a highly rewarding career to be part of and North America has a huge amount of opportunity for career progression. The firm are keen to make real choices which will empower candidates and clients in unison to enable consistent partnerships across the board.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



The firm currently has the following job roles on offer for the brightest-minds in infrastructure: senior structural engineer, senior stormwater engineer - PE, regional sales manager, water/waste water superintendent, traffic engineer, project manager, regional sales manager - aquatics APAC, senior geotechnical engineer, regional membrane sales manager/director and much more. There is immense opportunity for career progression in the US and LVI Associate's consultants are excited to provide guidance through every stage of the recruitment process to ensure you achieve your career goals.



LVI Associates are ambitious but consistent with the services they provide for candidates and clients. The firm has worked hard to ensure every individual they work with receives a bespoke recruitment package catered to their needs. Most recently the firm has published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which focuses on giving advice and guidance to employers who need to refresh the virtual connection they have with staff. LVI Associates believe that the extended period of working from home has emphasised the need for managers to ensure their staff have their health and wellbeing as the top priority.



To find out more information about infrastructure jobs in the USA visit https://www.lviassociates.com/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.