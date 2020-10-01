Infrastructure Jobs USA – A Necessary Part of Ensuring America's Economy Thrives

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- LVI Associates are the leading specialist recruiters for infrastructure professionals in North America. The firm have a global reach and a wealth of knowledge on the industry markets to enable smart hiring decisions for their candidates and clients. LVI Associates do the background work to source talented individuals and place them with leading companies in the industry of all sizes, from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. The firm have a first class record of providing recruitment beyond borders and matching the brightest infrastructure professionals with industry-leading firms. Job opportunities are available from the west to east coast of America from New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and Charlotte. The possibility for a fruitful career move is highly attainable with the support of LVI Associates.



Infrastructure professionals are an essential part of the US economy and ensure the day-to-day wellbeing of over 300 million of the country's residents through building safe housing, access to clean water, efficient electricity sources and safe roads for self-driving cars. Individuals working within the industry have the job satisfaction of knowing their role is improving the lives of those around them. LVI Associates are experts in their chosen fields and are aware of the cost for the American economy of having a lack of infrastructure professionals. Their consultants work around the clock to set up smart recruitment solutions for infrastructure managers to give them peace of mind when it comes to their biggest issue: talent acquisition.



LVI Associates have a team of 750+ consultants based in 11+ office locations worldwide and a global network of candidates and clients spanning 60+ countries globally. The firm are part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. LVI Associates have invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure they use the best-in-class recruitment technology to secure candidates with industry-leading companies. Infrastructure is a highly rewarding career to be part of and North America has a huge amount of opportunity for career progression. LVI Associates provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions from their global hubs all over the world. The firm are keen to make real choices which will empower candidates and clients in unison to enable consistent partnerships across the board.



LVI Associates have a multitude of market knowledge and are dedicated to ensuring candidates are informed of financial performance and stability and market value of their potential employers. The team of passionate consultants are also aware of company culture, leadership styles and growth strategy, vital information to ensuring smart hiring decisions for all. Roles are currently available in power, construction, building services, forensics, renewable energy, transportation and water & environment. The opportunities available currently through the firm include: solar construction manager, geothermal construction manager, wind construction manager, hydro construction manager, roadway project manager and lead superintendent, to name just a few. LVI Associates' consultants are committed to following their candidates through every stage of the recruitment process to provide support and valuable knowledge and tips from source straight through to hire.



