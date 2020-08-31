Infrastructure Jobs USA – Precise, Speedy Recruitment to Ensure Economic Stability in North America

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- LVI Associates are leading the way for talent acquisition in the North American infrastructure sectors from a network of cities like Boston and Dallas by enabling the organisations they work with to have peace of mind when securing jobs for bright-minded professionals in North America. The wealth of knowledge held by the firm allows them to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to the US and a multitude of countries worldwide. The firm are dedicated to ensuring the recruitment process is handled with expertise, precision and speed to enable teams of infrastructure professionals to showcase their talent and increase America's economic power.



The infrastructure industry is one of interest, expansion and innovation. By securing a job within the sector you can be working on providing safe living environments for people across America by ensuring the availability of clean drinking water, to building roads for smart self-driven cars, thus, improving the environmental impact on the country, and developing electricity hubs which are accessible for all. Infrastructure is a stimulating yet fulfilling to grow your career in and is of significant important in 2020 with the safety of US citizens being a priority. LVI Associates work with five main goals in mind which provide the base for each individual talent acquisition project they take on, providing equal opportunities, recruitment beyond borders, enabling real choices to empower professionals and companies with a consistent service globally as a specialist recruitment partner to the sector.



The team of dedicated consultants at LVI Associates have taken part in the best in class training to ensure the latest in recruitment technology is used in their hiring processes. The firm have redefined the recruitment process during the pandemic by introducing remote on boarding procedures such as virtual interviews and online introductory meetings. With a solid focus on ensuring the safety of employees of LVI Associates and their clients and candidates whilst also providing a smooth transition for new starters. The firm is partnered with 70+ world-leading organisations, as part of the Phaidon International group, to provide recruitment strategies in order to build a better world. LVI Associate have consultants with expert knowledge of their chosen field and links to professional expertise worldwide, with a reach of 60+ countries.



There are a multitude of opportunities available from forensics teams who analyse the errors made in infrastructure to building services professionals who are in high demand due to the increased need for housing in the US, to oil & gas jobs enabling faster ways to combat energy consumption globally. North America relies on the infrastructure workforce of architects, engineers, conservationists and project managers who are essential to the increase of economic development in the country. Professionals looking to advance their careers in the sector can be certain there will be a plethora of opportunities from now and into the next decade as the housing crisis results in more building, with more need for power in those areas. LVI Associates work around the clock to lay the foundation for successful employee and employer relationships from the beginning stages of the hiring process to the end with use of their global connections to break down the borders of worldwide recruitment.



"During uncertain times, LVI Associates offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the engineering and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.