Infusion Funding, Accounts Receivable Factoring Company, Posts Strong First Quarter Close

Allendale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- It’s a wrap: Infusion Funding, a New Jersey-based accounts receivable factoring company, rounds out its first 2013 quarter with new account acquisitions across diverse industries. The company is celebrating by offering financing solutions with rates as low as .75 percent.



According to company spokesperson Frank Erwin, new Infusion Funding accounts include a Software Development Company for the Armed Services, a Security Guard Company for Military Bases, a Lubrication Provider for Industrial Equipment, Transport Trucking and Executive Recruiting companies, a Court Stenographer Service, and many others.



When banks won’t lend, many businesses turn to accounts receivable financing , a fast and flexible means to finance business growth. Companies receive an “advance” on the value of outstanding invoices, net of the factor’s discount fee (commission) and other charges, upon collection from the account client.



Factoring benefits businesses by eliminating cash flow constraints, especially for those who invoice with extended terms, such as 30, 60 or 90-day remittance terms, respectively. “As long as the invoices are to a creditworthy business or government agency, factoring is possible,” Erwin continues. “Your business can be new or your credit can be weak. The bottom line is that a company is eligible for factoring if its invoices are strong and issued to a credit worthy company.”



Rates are dependent on monthly invoice amounts and the length of their payment terms. Customers can selectively factor one or a few invoices, with no minimum dollar amount and no required time frame. All Infusion Funding factoring accounts receivable agreements are confidential.



In addition to advance factoring, the company offers alternative finance solutions, including lines of credit secured by business assets with Asset Based Lending, and Purchase Order Funding, where companies can pay suppliers for finished goods before shipment.



Infusion Funding focuses on small and medium-sized businesses.



To learn more about the Infusion Funding .75 percent finance option, visit the company website: http://infusionfunding.com/



About Infusion Funding

Infusion Funding has been providing factoring and accounts receivable financing solutions for 7 years to small and medium-sized businesses, to increase their cash flow and enhance their ability to grow to the next level. The company works at both local and nation levels to accommodate clients, by providing the best solution to fit their monetary needs.



Media Contact:

Frank Erwin

Infusion Funding

info@infusionfunding.com

201-540-9210