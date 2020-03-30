New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Infusion Pump Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global infusion pump market is estimated to be over US$ 11.5 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Infusion Pump Market are:



Baxter International, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Halyard Health, Mindray Medical International Limited and Insulet Corporation among others.



Infusion Pump Market Segmentation:

Infusion Pump Market by Product (Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables (Dedicated Accessories/Consumables(Enteral Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables, Volumetric Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables, Implantable Infusion Pump, Accessories/Consumables, Syringe Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables, Pca Pump Accessories/Consumables, Insulin Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables and Implantable Infusion Pump) and Non-Dedicated Accessories/Consumables(IV/Administration Sets, Infusion Catheters, Cannulas, Tubing and Extension Sets, Needleless Connectors and Valves) and Devices (Syringe Infusion Pumps, Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps (Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps, Disposable Infusion Pumps), Enteral Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps and Pca Infusion Pumps), Application (Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Chemotherapy/Oncology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Analgesia/Pain Management and Hematology) and End Users (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Ambulatory Care Settings) - Analysis & Forecast 2019-2030.



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Infusion Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Infusion Pump market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Infusion Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Infusion Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Infusion Pump industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

These pumps efficiently deliver liquids, such as liquid medications like hormones or insulin, nutrients, chemotherapy drugs, pain relievers, or antibiotics. Infusion pumps are operated by professionals who program the duration and rate of the fluid delivery in the body with integrated software interface.



