Infusion Warmer Market: Introduction: Blood products are stored at temperatures between 1°C and 6°C; their transfusion in the human body has the potential to contribute to hypothermia, which may affect the metabolism and can cause an arrhythmia or a cardiac arrest. In order to overcome this problem, the use of blood warmer has become widespread. However, warming of blood products is associated with the risk of hemolysis. Most common consequences in patients transfused with hemolysis blood products are fever, kidney failure, hypotension, and disseminated intravascular coagulation. Indications for warming blood products are defined by the American Association of Blood Banks in their guidelines for the use of blood warming devices.



Fluid warmer is also used for military. In order to improve the treatment of injured soldiers in forward areas, army uses operationally most relevant and best performing fluid warmer available. Hypothermia has also been associated with clotting times and other dysfunctions of the hemostatic process, independent of the development of acidosis after a traumatic injury. In addition, core body temperatures of below 33°C can lead to supraventricular arrhythmias, and temperatures below 28°C increase the risk for ventricular fibrillation. Consequently, core body temperatures of 32°C or less are associated with mortality rates that approach 100%.



Key Drivers of Global infusion Warmer Market



Rise in prevalence of blood-related disorders



Ranging from rare inherited conditions such as hemophilia to common acute events with strong nonhereditary triggers such as venous thromboembolism (VTE), nonmalignant blood disorders comprise a group of diverse conditions that are recognized as important illnesses to be addressed by the public health sector

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births. About 400 babies are born with hemophilia A each year.

Number of people living with hemophilia in the United States is not known. A CDC study conducted in six states in 1994 estimated that about 17,000 people had hemophilia at that time. Currently, the number of people with hemophilia in the United States is estimated to be about 20,000, based on expected births and deaths since 1994.

Rise in Incidences of Chronic Kidney Diseases



Although chronic kidney diseases affect all age groups and sexes, it is more prevalent in aged individuals. It is estimated that the worldwide prevalence to be 23%–36% in people aged ?64.

It is a worldwide public health problem, and associated with impaired quality of life and substantially reduced life expectancy at all ages. It is also associated with excess risk for cardiovascular diseases and other conditions such as diabetes, infection, and cancer.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global infusion Warmer Market



North America is expected to hold a major share of the global infusion warmer market during the forecast period. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future, primarily due to structured reimbursement policies, increased prevalence rate of obesity & cardiovascular diseases, developed health care infrastructure, and continuous research activities in developing advanced technologies.

Infusion warmer market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the growing trend of preventive health care measures

Key Players Operating in Global Market



The global infusion warmer market is highly concentrated due to a strong presence of a few key players. Several manufacturers hold major share of the market in their respective regions. Leading players operating in the global infusion warmer market are:



3M

Geratherm Medical AG

Keewell Medical Technology

Smiths Medical

ARMSTRONG MEDICAL

Barkey

Angel Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hawk Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd

Parker Healthcare

Fairmont Medical Products

Global Infusion Warmer Market: Research Scope



Global Infusion Warmer Market, by Product Type



Winding

Large Area Flat

Others

Global Infusion Warmer Market, by Application



Intensive Care

Operation Theater

Animal Surgery

Emergency

Dialysis

Global Infusion Warmer Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

