InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) Long Term Investor Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) was announced concerning whether certain InfuSystem Holdings officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain InfuSystem Holdings officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment of the Company’s 2007 Stock Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by InfuSystem Holdings Inc with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that InfuSystem’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s 2007 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder from 5,000,000 to 7,000,000.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NYSEMKT:INFU common stock.



InfuSystem Holdings Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $54.64 million in 2011 to $58.83 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss over those time periods declined from $45.44 million to $1.49 million.



Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) increased from $0.93 per share in early November 2011 to $2.232 per share in April 2012.



ON August 6, 2013, NYSEMKT:INFU shares closed at $1.49 per share.



