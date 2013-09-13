Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Mini-Laps is a celebration of Little Light House’s students and the milestones and miracles that they have made during their time at the school. Each student takes one lap around the Little Light House track as 800+ family, friends, and teachers cheer them on. They take their lap using wagons, walkers, wheelchairs, or their own two feet as they show everyone just how far they have come. Equipment is transformed into floats, and as the children take their lap, the track is flooded with joy and color.



Companies, individuals, and private parties are needed for sponsorships, whether it is an individual child or the Little Light House in general. For more information on the Little Light House or Mini-Laps, visit http://www.littlelighthouse.org.



The Vino for Victories event features a four-course gourmet meal with wine pairing, and entertainment from Tulsa’s own C-Plus. There will also be a silent auction featuring hard-to-find bottles of wine, gift baskets, and more. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased in person at Infuzion (at 101st and Mingo) for $125 each. More information can be found online at http://www.facebook.com/VinoforVictories.



About Infuzion

Infuzion is south Tulsa's exclusive restaurant and music venue featuring an enticing blend of food, spirits, and nightlife. Offering a unique take on modern American cuisine and beverage services, combined with VIP service, Infuzion has become a go-to destination for good music and even better food. For more information on Infuzion, visit http://www.infuziontulsa.com.



Media contact: Sarah Baumann, Marketing Director, Infuzion (918)906-1903



Infuzion Ultra Lounge & Bistro | 101st & Mingo | 918.806.8400 | http://www.infuziontulsa.com