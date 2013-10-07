Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ingenico - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Ingenico - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Ingenico"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Ingenico" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Ingenico"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Ingenico is a payment solution provider based in France. The company offers payment terminals such as banking and retail PIN pads, mobility payment solutions, countertops, wireless terminals, signature capture terminals, contactless readers, biometric terminals and check readers. It provides Telium2, a single software platform; and network solutions such as network communication controller for terminal concentration. Ingenico also provides transaction management solutions such as axis transaction management, ePayment, on-guard point-to-point encryption, m-payment, and healthcare and electronic identity solutions. In addition, the company also offers other services such as VAT refund, micro credit, money transfer, pre-paid top-up, currency change, loyalty card and credit card management services, and payment of fines. It offers products and services to retailers, banks, financial institutions, single shop outlets, and service providers. Ingenico is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.



Companies Mentioned



Ingenico



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