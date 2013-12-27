Ingenious FX Up +18.6% Since Nov. 4th on www.Managed-Forex-Accounts.com

Staufen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Ingenious FX trader being a forex manager for high net worth individuals does now help an increasing number of savvy investors to leverage his standard conservative trading leverage by a factor of x2. The good news ist hat until end of December even small investors can take advantage of the trading skills of this seasoned money manager by investing only 7.500 USD. This minimum will increase to 10.000 after Jan 1st.



His trading style generating well over 10% per month on averag is primarily focused on intra-day trading. Trades for short-term transactions can only take a few hours while medium trades can take days – hardly ever keeping trades open over weekends.



This managed account offer’s PAMM is held at reputable Finfx-Brokerage with prime bank feeds accepting also US-clients.



Interested investors can find all details about Ingenious FX at



http://www.managed-forex-accounts.com including track record and downloadable monthly trading reports. A link to a live account is also shown.



Visitors once online can request their online link for account opening and will – after registration – get monthly updates about results and new offers.



Latest version can be found at http://ingenious.blogspot.com



German economist and lawyer Juergen Bappert who as an introducing agent finds and promotes outstanding forex traders says: „ Our Ingenious FX trader is obviously the best we had so far in over 7 years and has already been approached by hedge funds and family offices we could get him connected with.



Find all details about Ingenious FX at http://www.managed-forex-accounts.com or search for Ingenious FX on Google.



Contact: Juergen Bappert

eMail: info@forex-investors.de

Company: Managed Forex Accounts for Savvy Investors

Adress: Im Weingarten 8, 79219 Staufen, BW, Germany

Website: www.managed-forex-accounts.com