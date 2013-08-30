Ingenious Website Concept Tracks Sales in Singapore

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Just gearing up, English language website SaleInSingapore.com will track store sales at malls and individual stores in Singapore. The website will then tips off the public as to where and when the sales will be taking place, and which items will be offered at discount prices if that information is available.



The Sale In Singapore website concept may seem odd, maybe even frivolous to people in many parts of the world, However, this isn't anywhere in the world. This is Singapore.



In shopping crazed Singapore, a well publicized store sale can literally require crowd control to keep the throngs of shoppers moving. This is especially the case if the store holding the sale is selling electronics at deep discounts. Thus a website tracking where sales are going to take place can be seen as a necessity to local shoppers, on par with the availability of public transit, perhaps even electricity.



Sale In Singapore also provides tips for shopping, which again may appear frivolous. Not so to anyone who is a resident of Singapore. Consumerism is the culture, and shopping a popular pastime there, while sales are events on par with any carnival held anywhere in the world when it comes to attendance. In short, sales are not to be missed.



SaleInSingapore.com is live but under construction. Already though, the site traffic is impressive because one of the most common search terms Googled by local consumers is “sale in singapore”.



Company Name: Sale in Singapore

Contact Name: PR Team

Location: Singapore

Website URL: http://www.saleinsingapore.com

Email: pr@saleinsingapore.com