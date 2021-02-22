Ingestible Smart Pills Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report by Product, by End Use and Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 : BodyCap-Medical, Philips Respironics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Global Ingestible Smart Pills Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Ingestible Smart Pills market by offering valuable insights to assist the businesses and key players in formulating fruitful strategies during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data to provide an assessment of key segments and sub-segments, revenue, industrial chain analysis, and demand and supply data. The report also sheds light on the technological breakthroughs and product advancements happening in the Ingestible Smart Pills market. According to the report, the Ingestible Smart Pills industry is likely to witness significant growth over the projected timeline.



The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ingestible Smart Pills market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.



Key participants include:

- BodyCap-Medical

- Philips Respironics

- Given Imaging Ltd.

- Olympus Corporation

- Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

- CapsoVision, Inc.

- Chongqing Jinshan Science and Component (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Medimetrics

- IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

- Check-Cap Ltd.

- Others



The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Ingestible Smart Pills market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Ingestible Smart Pills market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Patient Monitoring

- Capsule Endoscopy

- Small Bowel Endoscopy

- Esophagus Endoscopy

- Colon Endoscopy



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

- Imaging

- Monitoring



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Benefits of Global Ingestible Smart Pills Market Report:

- Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

- A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

- An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

- Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

- In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

- Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



