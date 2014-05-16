Ingreso Cybernetico Rolls out the New Blogging Platform

Gresham, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Ingreso Cybernetico called IC for short in a company that was initially created for Spanish speaking marketers. With their awesome products and services and an amazing compensation plan, they have quicly expanded to be a worldwide marketing company.



Ingreso Cybernetico has over 13 products and services specifically designed for Internet Marketers and Small Businesses. Ingreso Cybernetico's new roll out of their own blogging platform makes themsynonomous with make money online.



With the new blogging platform, entrepreneurs will be able to showcase their SEO skills and increase their influential reach. IC has done a fantastic job in creating a business tool suite that entrepreneurs and small businesses need to continually grow their businesses.



Be sure to watch out for more amazing roll outs as Ingreso Cybernetico continues to grow. For more information about Ingreso Cybernetico visit: http://www.graduate2wealth.com



About Ingreso Cybernetico

Ingreso Cybernetico is a leading innovator of business tools and technologies. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Columbia, the company specializes in providing tools, education and training that meet business and consumer needs. The company's tools have been used by thousands of people in more than 25 countries.



Rhonda Smith

rhondaksmith1@gmail.com

285 SW 38th loop

Gresham, Or 97080

503-701-3770