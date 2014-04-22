Ingreso Cybernetico, The Spanish Company Launches Its American Operation

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Ingreso Cybernetico was launched in South America and was strictly developed for Spanish Speaking individuals who wanted to combine the work at home experience with the Internet. Ingreso Cybernetico was created by Dwayne Golden who had a vision to change the culture of the work at home industry. Dwayne states, "The work at home industry has had a bad reputation for a long time, but Ingreso Cybernetico is of the new breed and will revive the industry."



Ingreso Cybernetico is built on a solid foundation which is different from most organizations. There are business centers set up to provide the products and services that business owners now pay a grip of money for but will get as part of their business center. This is really an ingenious plan along with the ability to get paid more than six different ways. It is rare to see an opportunity with a compensation plan so powerful that anyone can start profiting immediately.



Included in this brilliancy is the 30 day blueprint. It's another rarety to have the CEO of the company taking you by the hand and leading you to success for 30 days. If that is not enough the CEO makes himself available to assist anyone in need. Although Ingreso was developed for Spanish speaking individuals, the company has now opened it's doors to America and is open for business. For more details on how to get started go to http://goo.gl/zzind5



RKS Enterprise

Rhonda Smith

rhondaksmith1@gmail.com

285 SW 38th loop

Gresham, Or 97080

503-701-3770