Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Inhalation & Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Generic drugs are drugs that are not associated with any company or a brand name and are subject to regulation of countries where they are dispensed. According to US FDA generic medicines are drugs that are identical or within an acceptable bioequivalent range with respect to pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics properties of branded drugs. More than 75% of the respiratory prescription drugs are delivered using inhalation or nasal spray technology. High revenue generator drugs are undoubtedly attracting the interest of generic drug manufacturers due to low cost of manufacturing.



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Though the advantages may show a promising future for generic drug device manufactures, it does possess several delivery challenges such as incorporation of ozone friendly devices that contain hydrofluoroalkane and phasing out of CFC’s in metered dose inhalers.Some generic inhalers such as Advair have been approved in the EU, but these are generally branded products that use proprietary inhalation devices and are, therefore, not pure generics. In US manufacturing of generic MDIs are banned since 2008.



The scenario for generic drugs with respect to nasal spray and generic drugs is likely to change as in April 2013, US FDA posted its first individual product guidance for metered dose inhaler, albuterol sulphate. Again in September 2013, similar product guidance for fluticasone and salmeterol combination product used in treating asthma and chronic bronchitis were announced. Both of the guidance programs were organized by FDA office of generic products. Various generic drugs that are used as inhalers includes Nasonex (mometasone furoate), Flixonase (fluticasone propionate), Rhinocort (budesonide), Nasacort (triamcinolone acetonide) and Omnaris (ciclesonide). Some of the generic drugs used as nasal spray includes Fluticasone used for treating allergic conditions and Riociguat used for treating chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.



Market for inhalation & nasal spray generic drugs market seems promising for Asia-pacific due to rapidly aging demographics with 25% of population above 55 years of age and low purchasing power of consumers. In India due to patent cessations of bestseller drugs such as Advair from GlaxoSmithKline generic drug manufacturers are expected to actively participate in the production of generic version of these products. Indian companies are also ready with generic version of biotech drugs. Therefore, India and other Asian countries will be able to maintain a large generic market. In Europe, market for generic products are also restricted due to measures implemented in context with financial and economic crisis such as omission of most of generic drugs from reimbursement policies and introduction of tendering system for medicines in ambulatory care.The new health care lawsin United States to block the production of generic drugs in US creates a huge demand and prospecting future for Indian generic inhalers and nasal spray manufacturers.



Some of the leading players in inhalation & nasal spray generic drugs includes Apotex Inc., Cipla Ltd., Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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