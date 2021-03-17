Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Inhalation and Nasal Spray Market will be worth USD 44.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing number of patients are suffering from COPD and asthma because of which the sales figures of nasal sprays and generic inhalers in likely to grow within the forecasted span. Consumers prefer nasal route as an alternate to injections or pills. Nasal sprays are mainly used for treating local health problems like rhinitis and nasal congestion. Additionally, it is also used to treat sneezing, runny, stuffy, or restless nose, watery eyes caused by allergic rhinitis or different allergies, making it a go-to option for self-help of consumers. Nasal sprays are available as prescription drugs as well as over the counter, which makes it easily procurable thereby causing no hindrance to the market growth. Additionally, high costs associated with healthcare, primarily within the developed countries are drawing attention of patients towards generic medication, thereby contributing to the expansion of the inhalation and nasal spray market.



The incidence rate of jet-lag across the globe continues to be unknown, however it impacts a high proportion of around 31 million travelers who depart from the U.S. on a yearly basis for destinations that cross 5 or more number of zones. The effects of jetlag span over a 100 million people annually across the globe. The primary factors which are attributing to the growth of the jetlag therapy market are: growing elderly population, and rising incidence and prevalence rate of circadian rhythm related issues like tiredness, sleep disorders and winter blues. Moreover, high rate of awareness concerning advanced light therapy and treatment with minimum side-effects is anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices product like wearable light-weight medical care devices.



The report on global Inhalation and Nasal Spray market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report.

In September 2020, Marinomed Biotech, an Austria based respiratory and ophthalmology organization received approval for Carragelose, a first of its kind over-the-counter medicinal product. It contains decongestant xylometazoline which helps to reduce swelling of mucous, thereby assisting in easy breathing.

Most of the generic medications have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This is because they have met all the rigid standards as a potentially efficient drug tagged at very affordable prices. Patent expiration of a branded drug ends up in competition among generic medicine manufacturers to provide generic versions at lower costs.

The principle behind such low costs of inhalation and nasal spray generic medication is that no R&D investments, marketing, promotion, and advertising are concerned in the production of generic medication. Moreover, a wide variety of generic medicine makers have approvals to market and sell one particular product. This brings in competition within the market, leading to cheaper price of generics. Therefore, drug utilization rate is highly expected to expand within the next few years as a handful of inhalation medications is likely to go off patent through 2020. This is inevitable to drive the growth of inhalation and nasal spray market.

Key participants include Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan plc, Roxane Laboratories, Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. and Beximco Pharmaceuticals. among others.



Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Corticosteroids

Bronchodilators

Antihistamines

Decongestant Sprays

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Allergic Rhinitis

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Inhalation and Nasal Spray market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



