Inherited Orphan Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2019 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Inherited Orphan Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Breakthrough Drugs Remain Elusive Against Backdrop of High Unmet Need



Summary



GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Inherited Orphan Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Breakthrough Drugs Remain Elusive Against Backdrop of High Unmet Need. The report provides insights into the up-and-coming trends of a portion of the inherited orphan blood disorder pharmaceutical market by examining sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in seven major markets: the US, the top five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) and Japan. The report includes market forecasts to 2019, detailed pipeline analysis, in-depth profiling of major products and details of recent industry deals.



The sickle cell anemia market will be the fastest growing of the three markets during the forecast period with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% seeing it reach $70m in 2019. The thalassemia market will grow at a lower CAGR of 7% to reach $59m in 2019. HAE represents the largest but slowest growing market, expected to reach $1.89 billion by 2019 at a CAGR of 3%.



Scope



- Current and future treatment trends for three rare diseases

- Market forecasts for three rare diseases across seven major markets

- Analysis of the developmental pipelines for three rare diseases

- Information on recent industry deals



Reasons to buy



- Understand how the inherited orphan blood diseases market has developed and is continuing to develop within the featured markets

- Predict which products are likely to be most successful in the future

- Gain an understanding of the possible market available for specific products



