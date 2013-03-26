InInBox Announces Their Method That Simplifies E-Mail Marketing

Helen, Newfoundland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- InInBox has created some high quality mass email marketing tools that will help individuals boost their profits on the Internet. The InInbox Services provides their customers with services that will add value to their email campaigns.



InInBox is a cloud based service that individuals are being encouraged to use. This cloud-based service is able to take any company’s email infrastructure and provide everything they need in order to operate a reliable outbound email delivery system. By using InInBox, developers are able to focus on building top of the line systems, while increasing their income and reducing costs in infrastructure management. InInbox has helped many companies cut their email marketing budget by 80%.



Offices and individuals are able to set up their own bulk email or mail servers with their own hosting account. They can protect their servers, domains and IPs from being blacklisted. All they need to do is connect the app to InInBox. By using InInbox, users can send newsletters and transactional mails.



Many online businesses have already started to take advantage of the features listed above. For this reason, they have no only increased their monthly revenue, but they have also saved a great deal of time.



The features include:



- Leads & Sales Conversion Tracking

- Single or Double Opt-In

- Solid E-mail Creator

- Unlimited Custom Fields

- Message Personalization

- In Depth E-mail Analytics

- Free E-mail Templates

- Automated Welcome Emails

- Send Transactional or Marketing Mail



InInBox allows their users to register for free in order to help them decide whether they could use the features or not.



With InInBoxes sophisticated list management tools, Internet users will be able to reach out to their audience with accuracy and ease. Customers will be able to grow their lists, add new contacts or delete them. The automated metric analysis, spam reports handling, intuitive data systems and like bounces will help those lists to stay relevant. This way, users can rest with the satisfaction of knowing that their subscribers are accounted for.



InInBox is an email marketing service that helps business owners take their marketing plan to an entire new level. InInbox is sophisticated and easy to use.



About InInBox

InInBox has already helped many individuals with their email marketing services. They have a large list of email management tools that website owners can use in order to reach out to their audience.



Company Contact : Tim Bekker

Company Email: tim.bekker@ininbox.com

Company Phone : 0031 6 414 36293