Iniz.Com Offers Budget VPS Hosting Services

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Iniz.com offers to provide top quality VPS hosting services. The site offers the high efficiency services at affordable rates. The services offered by the site are complete with root access and control. The site offers budget VPS hosting services which include high quality services and hardware at top prices. The company operates at different locations around the globe like Los Angeles, Chicago, Netherlands and more. It is planning to expand its base to other places, as well.



Iniz offers top tier network for speeding up services. “At Iniz, we utilize a network that keeps your server's performance and reliability second to none”, says the owner of the site. The site assures the use of datacenters with multiple gigabits connectivity to satisfy the demanding needs of the clients. The site also offers competent SSD VPS services to clients. The SSD cached VPS services from the client is helpful in using read or write applications. They are used for operations on databases too. The company offers new VPS from Netherlands powered by SSDs at the nominal price of 3 Euro per month. Latest grade of server hardware, for optimal use of the services is also offered by the site. The hardware made available by the site is also said to possess reliable storage facilities granted by the RAID10 storage.



The site confers the features of a friendly customer support. The company support team works round the clock to assist customers in every possible way. The customer services offered by the company are free of charge. “I am really happy with the product range, flexibility of the service locations and pricing. The customer support is very good and always available”, says a client of the site. The site provides a 1 GB port free of charge. It facilitates instant setup of the services as soon as the payment is made.



About iniz.com

The site iniz.com offers hosting services at reasonable rates. It offers fast and efficient enterprise services at a budget price. The company mainly provides services in the field of hosting. They are currently established in five locations around the globe and are all set to expand their operations further. The site offers their services between 9am and 5 pm UK time though customer support is active 24 hours a day. High security services secured with 256 SSL code is provided by the company.



