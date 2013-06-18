Iniz.com Offers VPS Hosting Services Supported by Xeon Intel Servers

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Iniz.com is a popular website which offers high quality budget VPS hosting services to many client groups across the world. Operated by Web Phase Limited, this website is primarily registered in Wales and England. The company understands the fact that the value and performance of any particular website is entirely based on the efficiency and specific applications of the web host. Iniz.com brings out quality based Virtual Private Servers (VPS) enterprise hosting services. These are provided at very affordable prices.



The company owner says, “Iniz.com provides the best solution for VPS hosting services which are highly efficient combined with full control and root access”. The company utilizes the latest enterprise server hardware grade to enhance the service level provided to the clients. A free back up option is offered to the customers with latest server nodes supported by a combination of Dual E5-2620s and E3-1230v2 with of a minimum 32GB and hardware RAID10 disk storage.



The company focuses on maximum client area security and VPS management by providing 256 bit secured SSL which offers higher bit security to all clients. “Iniz.com has been certified as a registered business under the PCI standard by Trustwave”, adds the company spokesman. The VPS hosting services provided by the company is specifically supported by Xeon Intel servers of enterprise class.



Customers have the option to choose any VPS plans like SSD VPS, SSD cached VPS which perfectly suits the specific IO operations. A redundant network is given with all servers connected to gbit uplinks on ports which guarantee high network speed even at peak times.



Iniz.com offers customers different VPS plans and pricing such as budget plans, yearly plans and monthly plans. The company provides reliable and top class VPS hosting services in various locations worldwide such as Alblasserdam, Netherlands, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and many more locations. Customers are guaranteed a quick and instant VPS hosting service activation. Those customers, who are not satisfied with the service, can choose the option to deactivate the hosting service within 5 days of activation and usage. To read more details about this service, visit http://iniz.com



About Iniz.com

Iniz.com provides top quality Budget VPS hosting services to clients worldwide. The company was founded and is operated by Web Phase Limited having operations based in UK. A high speed and quality web hosting services is offered by the company to its customers at reasonable prices. There are different VPS hosting service packages like monthly plans, yearly plans and budget plans offered by the company.



Media Contact

MEDIA CONTACT

Web Phase Limited

145-147 St John Street

London, EC1V 4PW

United Kingdom

Email (Sales): sales@iniz.com

Twitter: @inizcom

http://iniz.com/