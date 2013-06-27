Iniz.Com Provides Reliable and Budget VPS Management Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- A Virtual Private Server or VPS should fulfill customer requirements and needs as its functions are similar to a distinct physical computer. Iniz offers VPS services by utilizing a network that ensures high-end server performance. The company also serves customers from multiple locations like Netherlands, California, Illinois, New York and Georgia. The reliable infrastructure allows handling demanding needs of various clients also. SSD cached VPS provided by Iniz.com can write at 1.3 GB and the Nodes of SSD is powered by Samsung SSDs.



Customers can order the hardware - Intel Server Grade, SSD VPS and RAID10 storage from the website Iniz.com. The connections are kept in such a manner that it is utilized at a minimum level for allowing full gigabit bursting. The host performance is guaranteed with prompt services along with budget VPS feature. The company even promises to support and assist customers without any extra charges. Customers can avail 1Gbps port for free with all VPS.



The Iniz website says, “All VPSs are provisioned instantly after payment, no need to wait around to get hands on our amazing enterprise VPSs”



Optimum network speed is ensured with servers having gbit uplinks on ports. Various testimonials from the customers give an insight about the performance and quality of services provided by Iniz.com. Plans and pricing link features budget plans, yearly plans and managed plans. Minecraft hosting is not allowed in any Iniz VPS hosting services. All services are said to be affordable as Iniz highlights ‘budget VPS’. The SSD cached VPS and other services of the company are secured via McAfee.



Refund and cancellation facilities can be expected after first service only. Customers can activate their account with Iniz website which allows collecting details regarding VPS hosting, latest announcements related to new SSD VPS, high RAM packages and many other services. Iniz is in compliance with ‘CAN –SPAM Act 2003’ which restricts them from sharing any misleading information to the viewers. Apart from that the ‘California Online Privacy Protection Act’ does not allow the company to distribute any personal information provided by the customer without their consent.



To get more information on VPS, visit http://iniz.com/



About Iniz

Iniz is a company owned by Web Phase Limited which provides VPS hosting and services in countries like UK and USA. The company is dedicated in providing SSD VPS at an affordable price to the customers. The businesses of the company Iniz is legitimate in that it follows PCI standards by Trust wave. It ensures better customer service by offering 24x7 technical support. All services are fast and reliable and have the advantage of budget VPS.



Media Contact

URL: http://iniz.com/