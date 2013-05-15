Iniz.Com Provides Top Class VPS Hosting Services at Affordable Prices

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Iniz.com is a newly launched website offering high quality and steadfast services in Budget VPS Hosting to specific clients. The significance of websites for any business function cannot be ignored. A predominant fact being that the increasing functionality of a website largely depends on the application features of its web host. Taking into account the growing trend of Virtual Private Servers (VPS) in the internet hosting service arena, the company brings out the best premium hosting services at attractive prices to clients.



The company owner says, “We as a company provide VPS hosting services in multiple locations worldwide”. The company utilizes the newest server grade hardware for providing services to the clients. Customers are given free service back ups based on current server nodes powered by E3-1230v2 along with Dual E5-2620s with 32GB minimum and typical hardware RAID10 disk storage.



Iniz.com delivers top tier network capacity involving high performance and speed to clients. For each specific server, there are gbit links on ports facilitating high network speed even at some peak points. As stated by the company owner, “Our Company offers top class VPS hosting services supported by enterprise class – Intel Xeon servers”. The company puts forward a host of SSD VPS plans, SSD cached VPS plans which wholly suits intensive IO operations.



Iniz.com offers customers an entire range of VPS packages including yearly, budget and other managed plans. The yearly VPS hosting plans are designed for small websites and other VPNs & DNS clusters. A quick and instant VPS activation is provided after the payment is made by customers. In addition to this, individualized installations and configurations are also designed by the company depending on the customer specific needs. Customers are given the option of refunds by Iniz.com within 5 days of activation and usage of service. The company maintains high security for each of the specific service initiative offered to clients. With an objective to encourage credit card payments in a simple manner, the company utilizes “Stripe”. Once the VPS activation process is over and the payment is made by clients, Iniz.com creates an account for them and answers to all specific customer queries. To get more details about VPS hosting service features and other important details, visit www.iniz.com



About Iniz.com

Iniz.com is a top rated website owned by Web Phase Limited. Based with its operations in UK, this newly launched website offers Budget VPS hosting services to different client groups. The company offers reliable and premium quality VPS hosting services at an affordable price range to customers. Customers are offered high quality services powered by Intel Xeon servers of enterprise class.



Media Contact

Web Phase Limited

145-147 St John Street

London, EC1V 4PW

United Kingdom

Email (Sales): sales@iniz.com

www.iniz.com