Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The global injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to decline from $16 billion in 2019 to $15.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4%. The decline is mainly due to the Covid-19 outbreak resulting in other patients delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $21.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto injectors and pen injectors. The market includes the sales of the Injectable devices that have been extensively utilized for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intra-peritoneal, and intra-muscular and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders. The injectable drug delivery devices used in hospitals, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.



The prominent players in the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market are:



Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Eli Lilly and Company,, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Schott AG, Baxter International, Owen Mumford, Mylan N.V., and Sanofi



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview



The companies in the injectable drug delivery devices are increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of auto injectors. The auto injectors are fully automated, highly customized and reusable injectors that can be used by a patient to perform hundreds of injections. Patients can control the speed of dose delivery to help minimize pain or discomfort during an injection. These devices have the ability to adjust the speed and depth of the automatic injection. For instance, LISA, a reusable auto-injector manufactured by Unilife corporation comes with an array of highly customizable features including Bluetooth LE connectivity, Wi-Fi or 3G connectivity and pre-injection drug warming for target therapies. The injectable drug delivery technology market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, due to various technological advancements and new product launches in order to improve the convenience and ease of administration of parenteral therapeutics.



The increasing preference for self-injection devices is driving the injectable drug delivery devices market. Self-injection devices are medical devices that can be used by the patient in home setting for self-administration of the medication. Self-Injection devices include needle-free, auto, pen, and wearable injectors. These self-injectables were developed to provide the most adaptable device which has a high precision of drug delivery and is easy to use. In addition, with the innovations in self-injectable devices, the acceptance of these products has increased over the past few years. BD Physioject is a disposable auto-injector, manufactured by Becton, Dickinson and Company, which is clinically proven, reliable and cost-effective specifically designed for self-injection of drugs by patients suffering from chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma and osteoporosis. The other companies currently involved in self-injections market include Abbvie, Inc., 3M, Baxter, Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer Inc and more. The advantages of self-injectable injections and increasing awareness of self-administration have increased the demand for self-injectable devices and will drive the injectable drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



