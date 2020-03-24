Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- A study by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has found that around 30.3 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others is boosting the global "injectable drug delivery market". Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026" predicts the global market to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The global market was worth US$ 440.5 Bn in 2018, and by the end of 2026, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,135.1 Bn.



Leading Players operating in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



SHL Group AB

BD

Insulet Corporation

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Elcam Medical

Ypsomed AG

West Pharmaceutical Services

Gerresheimer AG



Introduction of Novel Injectable Drug Delivery to Propel Growth in North America



Currently, the market in North America is exhibiting the highest CAGR owing to the rapid adoption of advanced and innovative injectable drug delivery. Moreover, injectable drug users are increasing as these devices are preferred owing to their therapeutic and convenience benefits. The amplified prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others is driving the injectable drug delivery market size in North America.



As per the National Cancer Institute, around 1,735,350 cancer cases were registered in the U.S. With the help of an injectable device; chemotherapy drugs are delivered to cancer patients with ease. Another factor responsible for injectable drug delivery growth is the presence of major manufacturers in North America. This further increases the adoption of injectable drug delivery systems.



These manufacturers are planning to develop innovative drug delivery such as auto-injectors, smart wearables, among others in the years to come. Against this backdrop, the market is likely to grow in the forecast period in North America. As per the report, the market was valued at US$ 156.8 Bn in the year 2018.



