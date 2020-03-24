Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 1,135.1 billion at a 12.8% CAGR Forecast 2019 to 2026 | EVER NEURO PHARMA GMBH’s Launch of Novel Drug Delivery Device for Parkinson’s Patients to Aid Expansion
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- A study by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) has found that around 30.3 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others is boosting the global "injectable drug delivery market". Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "INJECTABLE DRUG DELIVERY: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026" predicts the global market to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. The global market was worth US$ 440.5 Bn in 2018, and by the end of 2026, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,135.1 Bn.
SHL Group AB
BD
Insulet Corporation
Pfizer
Eli Lilly and Company
Elcam Medical
Ypsomed AG
West Pharmaceutical Services
Gerresheimer AG
Introduction of Novel Injectable Drug Delivery to Propel Growth in North America
Currently, the market in North America is exhibiting the highest CAGR owing to the rapid adoption of advanced and innovative injectable drug delivery. Moreover, injectable drug users are increasing as these devices are preferred owing to their therapeutic and convenience benefits. The amplified prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others is driving the injectable drug delivery market size in North America.
As per the National Cancer Institute, around 1,735,350 cancer cases were registered in the U.S. With the help of an injectable device; chemotherapy drugs are delivered to cancer patients with ease. Another factor responsible for injectable drug delivery growth is the presence of major manufacturers in North America. This further increases the adoption of injectable drug delivery systems.
These manufacturers are planning to develop innovative drug delivery such as auto-injectors, smart wearables, among others in the years to come. Against this backdrop, the market is likely to grow in the forecast period in North America. As per the report, the market was valued at US$ 156.8 Bn in the year 2018.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Prevalence of key diseases - For key countries, 2018
New product launch
Overview of technological advancements in injectable drug delivery
Pricing analysis
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Conventional Injectable
Pre-filled Syringes
Auto-injectors
Pen-injectors
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Autoimmune Disorders
Diabetes
Pain Management
Aesthetic Treatments
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
Subcutaneous
Intravenous
Intramuscular
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Clinics
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Device Type
Conventional Injectable
Pre-filled Syringes
Auto-injectors
Pen-injectors
Others
Market Analysis – By Application
Autoimmune Disorders
Diabetes
Pain Management
Aesthetic Treatments
Others
Continued...
