The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological innovations are driving the demand of the market.
The injectable drug delivery (IDD) is used to inject a drug into the bloodstream through a needle, which is pierced through the skin, to treat various diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing technological innovations are the major driving factors of the market demand. The global injectable drug delivery market is projected to reach a value of USD 1,235.53 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market:
Terumo Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickson and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Schott AG, Bespak, Elcam Medical, Gerresheimer Ag, and Sandoz, among others.
Market Drivers
The market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the user-friendly, convenient, and lesser pain associated with the use of injectable drug delivery. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and obesity and the growing use of IDD for the treatment of conditions like hormonal imbalance, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, hepatitis C, and Wilson's disease will boost the market demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments for the development of better technologies will further fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Formulations
Devices
Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hormonal disorders
Autoimmune disorders
Oncology
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Homecare settings
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Injectable Drug Delivery market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the existence of the major market players and the highly advanced technological state of the region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to observe the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and an increase in healthcare expenditure along with the surging investments by the government in the healthcare sector.
