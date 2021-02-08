Emergen Research

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological innovations are driving the demand of the market.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Injectable Drug Delivery Market

The injectable drug delivery (IDD) is used to inject a drug into the bloodstream through a needle, which is pierced through the skin, to treat various diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing technological innovations are the major driving factors of the market demand. The global injectable drug delivery market is projected to reach a value of USD 1,235.53 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/112

Prominent Players Profiled in the Injectable Drug Delivery Market:

Terumo Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickson and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Schott AG, Bespak, Elcam Medical, Gerresheimer Ag, and Sandoz, among others.

Market Drivers

The market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the user-friendly, convenient, and lesser pain associated with the use of injectable drug delivery. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and obesity and the growing use of IDD for the treatment of conditions like hormonal imbalance, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, hepatitis C, and Wilson's disease will boost the market demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments for the development of better technologies will further fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Formulations
Devices

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hormonal disorders
Autoimmune disorders
Oncology
Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Homecare settings
Hospitals & Clinics
Others

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/112

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Injectable Drug Delivery market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the existence of the major market players and the highly advanced technological state of the region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to observe the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and an increase in healthcare expenditure along with the surging investments by the government in the healthcare sector.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth

Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology

Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers

Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers

Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends

Soldier System Market Growth

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis

Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players

Mobile Robot Market Demand

Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments

Solid Waste Management Market Overview

Prenatal Testing Industry

Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-injectable-drug-delivery-market

Site Preview: Visit Full Site Close Preview

 

Source: Emergen Research
Posted Monday, February 08, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST - Permalink

 