Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Forecast 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic diseases along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years. The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market size is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 3%, generating USD 1,118.37 billion in terms of revenue by 2027 from USD 471.55 billion in 2019.



The rise in the number of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes along with abundant growth in technological advancements has led to the rising demand for injectable drug delivery worldwide. Injectables allow maximum availability of the drug unlike other traditional forms of drug delivery as it avoids the first pass metabolism. The devices are manufactured and are built to provide medications to the specific needs of the patients. Injectable drugs can be self-administered without the need for medical assistance with the help of self-injectable drug delivery devices. Technological advancements have emerged in the biologics market, which are expected to increase the usability of these injectable devices further in the challenging disease areas. Self-injection devices allow patients to manage diabetes and insulin levels with pen-injectors, auto-injectors, and needle-free injectors.



Key Market Players:



Baxter International, Nova Nordisk A/S, Becton Dickinson, Sanofi, Pfizer, InjexPharma GmbH, Terumo Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG., Schott AG, and Eli Lily & Company.



The latest study specializes in analyzing the macro-economic and micro-economic factors that are expected to influence the global Injectable Drug Delivery market development in the coming years. It is primarily focused on the regulatory framework shaping the market's future. The study carefully details the new and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities for various market players. Furthermore, the report offers a balanced opinion on the global Injectable Drug Delivery market's future scenario, considering the existing market growth factors, remarkable historical performances, and the latest market trends.



Key Market Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Formulation

Devices



By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Home Care

Hospital

Ambulatory Care

Physician Offices or Clinics

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hormonal Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology Disorders

Orphan Diseases

Others



