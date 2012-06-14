Injectable Drugs Market in the US 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- The Injectable Drugs market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases. The Injectable Drugs market in the US has also been witnessing the technological advancements in injecting devices. However, availability of counterfeit injectable drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Injectable Drugs Market in the US 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Injectable Drugs market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Amgen Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Roche Holding Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Abbott Laboratories Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Idec, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Hospira Inc., Medtronic Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.



