Injectable Xiaflex Treatment for Peyronie's Disease Gets FDA Approval

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Xiaflex is the first non surgical treatment for Peyronies disease to get the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Peyronie’s disease is a condition where the penis is curved making sexual intercourse unattainable. More on Peyronies disease can be found at this website .



According to Dr. Martin K Gelbard, clinical faculty member of the department of urology at the UCLA School of Medicine and clinical trial investigator, until now the treatment of Peyronie’s disease has been very challenging with very little in options.



Gelbard says, “I believe the FDA approval of Xiaflex is a significant achievement and offers a new option for urologists: the first approved in-office treatment to be administered non–surgically that is proven safe and effective for this physically and psychologically devastating disorder."



Peyronies disease is a connective tissue disorder that results in fibrous collagen based plaque (hard scar tissue) to form in the soft tissue of the penis. This will reduce the penis’s elasticity on the one side, which causes a penis curvature.



Auxilium Pharmaceuticals is the manufacturer of Xiaflex, and for those men who have a Peyronie’s disease with a curvature of more than 30 degrees and scar tissue in the penis, this is the first treatment that does not require surgery.



According to Dr. Ryan Berglund, Cleveland Clinic urologist, between 5 and 10 percent of men have some degree of penis curvature. According to Auxilium Pharmaceuticals between 65,000 and 120,000 men are diagnosed every year with Peyronie’s disease but only 5,000 to 6,500 actually get treatment.



If the curvature of the penis is 90 degrees, intercourse may be impossible. According to Berglund, the greater the degree of the curvature the more problems associated with the condition. Up until now, surgery was the treatment used and there was the risk of shortening of the penis and erectile dysfunction.



Xiaflex requires two injections into the area where the scar tissue has built up on the penis. The area is then massaged so that the scar tissue is broken up. Doctors can give up to four treatment cycles. Berglund says while it may not be a ‘game changer,’ it offers an option before undergoing surgery. For more Peyronies treatment options go to this link to find out what other treatments are available for those suffering from this affliction.



There are side effects associated with Xiaflex injections that include a possible rupture or fracture of the scar tissue, which could cause erectile dysfunction which needs a totally different treatment as per this article . Xiaflex can also cause there to be penile bruising, swelling and pain.



Peyronie’s disease is a rare condition that can be devastating to a man’s self image and his relationships. It often results in additional medical conditions. Giving Xiaflex FDA approval offers patients an effective and safe option other than surgery.



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