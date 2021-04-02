Injection Molded Plastic Container Market 2021 : Overview and in-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Injection molding is known for mass or bulk production. As the demand for food and beverage products increasing, injection molding helps to reach the demand by its continuity. Thus, the Injection Molded Plastic Container market is expected to rise substantially during the forecast period. The plastic containers are easily transportable, lightweight, durable, and moisture resistant. Also, the products in healthcare, pharmaceutical and cosmetics require a non-reactive packaging material that does not degrade the product and helps to increase the shelf life of the product. These all properties make Injection Molded Plastic Container market a lucrative business and exposes its positive growth in the near future.



Injection Molded Plastic Container Market: Dynamics



The factors which drive the Injection Molded Plastic Container market are cost efficient, durable, ease in handling and transportation, increase in demand for food & beverage products, strength, durability and lightweight. Recent technological developments also useful in the Injection Molded Plastic Container market since new designs and innovations in packaging is possible by using plastic material.



The factors which restrain the Injection Molded Plastic Container market are sustainability as the world is shifting towards the trend of using biodegradable material and avoiding plastic usage to reduce the carbon footprint generated by the manufacturers and consumers and availability of alternatives such as paper, bioplastics which are reusable and recyclable.



Injection Molded Plastic Container Market: Segmentation



The Injection Molded Plastic Container market is segmented on the basis of the type of container, type of material and end use industry.



The Injection Molded Plastic Container market is segmented on the basis of the type of container as



Cans

Bottles

Trays

IBC

Drums



The Injection Molded Plastic Container market is segmented on the basis of the type of material as



Polyethylene (PE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)



The Injection Molded Plastic Container market is segmented on the basis of end use industry as



Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemicals

Industrial goods

Consumer goods



Injection Molded Plastic Container Market: Regional Outlook



North America contributes a lion's share in the Injection Molded Plastic Container market due to the rise in e-commerce and retail business over the last few years and is expected to grow at a stagnant rate during the forecast period. Europe is also the major share contributor in the Injection Molded Plastic Container market due to an increase in healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities and expected to grow at a steady rate throughout the forecast duration.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate and contribute the largest volume of Injection Molded Plastic Container market due to an increase in a number of consumers, food and beverage products demand. Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Oceania are the regions that are expected to have moderate growth in the Injection Molded Plastic Container market and increase its market share contribution during the forecast period due to their emerging economies.



Injection Molded Plastic Container Market: Key Players



Some of the key players in Injection Molded Plastic Container market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, HTI Plastics, LyondellBasell; SABIC; Eastman Chemical Company; Huntsman Corporation; Toshiba Corporation, Valder Kunststofverarbeitungs GmbH, Magna International Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Eastman, SABIC, CNPC and INEOS Group Holdings SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Reliance Industries Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Newell Rubbermaid, Rutland Plastics, Nypro Incorporation, Berry Plastics Group, Becton Dickinson, Lacks Enterprises Incorporation, AptarGroup Incorporation, Master Molded Products Corporation, IAC Group, and Coastal Plastic Molding Inc.



Injection Molded Plastic Container Market: Impact of COVID-19



Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak, since the non-essential consumer goods production and supply are halted by the governments of developed as well as developing countries, all the market related to consumables goods are going to get severely affected and Injection Molded Plastic Container market is not an exception on this. The economic loss, increasing number of deaths across the world is expected to hamper the Injection Molded Plastic Container market to the core. However, once the pandemic effect will get lessen, the Injection Molded Plastic Container market is expected to grow gradually during the forecast period. The Injection Molded Plastic Container market might differs in values and volume and depends on the course of the pandemic.



