Injection molding is a very wide term which involves process of molding metals, ceramics, plastics and some other compounds. Injection molding is commonly associated with plastics. There are several other molding techniques by which plastics are molded; some of them include blow molding and extrusion. But, injection molding is the most widely used molding technique used for plastics globally. Injection is the leading manufacturing process used for molded plastics accounting for close to 50% of all the molded plastics in 2018



Increasing in demand for plastic components from various end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods and electronics, automotive and medical devices is anticipated to drive the growth

Companies are also focusing injection molding innovations to minimalize the rate of faulty production which has created a significant impact towards the demand of injection molded plastic components at global level



Packaging Segment Continued To Be Dominant Application:



On the basis of application, the global injection molded plastics market is bifurcated into packaging, consumables & electronics, automotive & transportation, building & construction and others. Among them, the packaging segment held the leading share of the market in 2018, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. However, consumables & electronics is expected to exhibit significant CAGR of more than 6% between 2019 and 2027. The growth of global houseware and electronics market due to growing disposables is expected to drive the market. The steady growth of the global houseware market also ensures a continuous growth for the global injection molded plastics in the years to come



Another market which is driving the global injection molded plastics market is the personal care market. Personal care include products like toothbrushes, hair combs, wastebaskets, laundry baskets and many such products which require specific shape and design imparted by injection molding. Polypropylene accounted close to 70% of all injection molded plastics used in house ware and personal care products. The growth of house ware and personal care market is directly proportional to the increasing disposable incomes, especially in BRIC countries



Raw Material Insights



Polypropylene is the most widely used polymer material for the production of injection molded plastics owing to its properties of being light weight with superior flexibility. Polypropylene held dominant share of more than 30% in 2018 and is likely to remain prominent raw material between 2019 and 2027

The growth of the consumer goods and electronics industry is expected to boost the polypropylene market

After polypropylene ABS was the leading raw material for injection molded plastics in 2018



