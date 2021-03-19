New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Injection Molding Machine market is forecast to reach USD 23.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is expected that the superior structural properties of injection molding machine, growth & modernization, and increased demand from existing and emerging applications would boost demand for the machine globally. The growing demand for injection-molded plastic products is expected to drive the adoption of molding machines for injection. Also, it is anticipated that increased focus on the use of energy-efficient devices would propel the growth of the global injection molding machine market. Besides, it is estimated that the development of the hybrid machine and the surge in the use of all-electric machines will fuel global market growth over the coming years. Growing information about energy saving also propels the market growth. Moreover, higher production levels and rapid production by injection molding are expected to cater for growth in the industry.



The injection molding machine provides enhanced precision in manufacturing products, improved durability, and a high level of process energy efficiency, which helps to manufacture a wide range of products. The greater emphasis of lightweight materials in the automotive industry has projected the use of plastics in the manufacturing of automotive parts, which will, in turn, drive the market. Increasing population, rising industrialization, and emerging technologies have created a demand for the automobile in developing economies.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Injection Molding Machine market and profiled in the report are:



Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH, Arburg GmbH + Co KG, Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Haitian International Holdings Ltd., Milacron, Nissel Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd., ENGEL Austria GmbH, Japan Steel Works Limited, and Toyo Machinery & Metal Co. Ltd., among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Plastic

Metal



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Electronics

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Injection Molding Machine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Injection Molding Machine Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



…………..



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Sumitomo (SHI) Demang Plastics Machinery GmbH



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Arburg GmbH + Co KG



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd.



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Technology Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Haitian International Holdings Ltd.



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Technology Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Injection Molding Machine market and its competitive landscape.



