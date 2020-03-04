Injection Moulding Machines Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2025– ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The global injection moulding machine market was $15,255 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $22,323 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Injection moulding machines are mechanical systems designed to produce identical injection molded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide injection moulding machines of various sizes and variants to meet the requirements of customers. Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others, exhibit high demand for various types of injection moulding machines. In addition, hectic lifestyle of consumers has increased the adoption of frozen foods, and thereby, the injection molded plastics products, which has further led to the rise in demand for injection moulding machines.



The key players profiled in this report include ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.



The global injection moulding machine market experiences growth owing to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastics products in the automotive and healthcare sectors. In addition, the market experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. In addition, major players are producing fully automated injection moulding machines to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, Nissei Plastic offers fully electric FVX Series of injection moulding machines. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of electric injection moulding machines is estimated to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment and part design restrictions are some of the major challenges faced by the injection moulding machine industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.



The global injection moulding machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, clamping force, and region. Based on machine type, the market is divided into electric, hybrid, and hydraulic. The electric segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period. Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period. Based on clamping force, the market is divided into less than 200 tons force, 200 to 500 tons force, and more than 500 tons force.



Less economical for small production capacities:

The injection molding process is economical only for large production capacities. This is mainly due to the high cost of molds that are is primarily made from steel. An injection molding machine is mainly used to produce small and precise polymer components with complex shapes. The process requires expensive tooling due to which, it is ideal for bulk production. The production rates can be high particularly for small moldings, and this is one of the challenges for the market growth. In the injection molding process, hot melted plastic is forced into a mold (relatively at a lower temperature). Then, the hot melt is allowed to solidify for some time. A net-shaped product is ejected out when the mold opens. Therefore, molds play a vital role in the injection molding process, and due to their high cost, they are preferred for large production capacities.



Key Benefits for Injection Moulding Machines Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global injection moulding machines market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global injection moulding machines market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.



Few TOC points :

CHAPTER 7: INJECTION MOULDING MACHINES MARKET, BY REGION



7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast by region

7.1.2. Market volume and forecast by region



7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by solution

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country



7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. U.S., market size and forecast by clamping force

7.2.5.1.2. U.S., market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.5.1.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by solution



7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.2.5.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.5.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by solution



7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.2.5.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by machine type

7.2.5.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by solution



7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by solution

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by country



7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.3.5.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.1.3. Germany market size and forecast, by solution



7.3.5.2. Italy

7.3.5.2.1. Italy market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.3.5.2.2. Italy market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.2.3. Italy market size and forecast, by solution



7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. France market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.3.5.3.2. France market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.3.3. France market size and forecast, by solution



7.3.5.4. Spain

7.3.5.4.1. Spain market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.3.5.4.2. Spain market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.4.3. Spain market size and forecast, by solution



7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.3.5.5.2. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by machine type

7.3.5.5.3. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by solution



7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by solution

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country



7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. China market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.4.5.1.2. China market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.5.1.3. China market size and forecast, by solution



7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Japan market size and forecast, by clamping force

7.4.5.2.2. Japan market size and forecast, by machine type

7.4.5.2.3. Japan market size and forecast, by solution



Continue..



High demand from the packaging industry :

The packaging industry is growing at a rapid rate, owing to the developments in packaging technology and the rising demand for packaged goods and sustainable packaging. The adoption of packaged products in the rural areas is increasing, and the growing middle-class population is generating a demand for packaged products. These factors have increased the per capita spending on packaged products.



