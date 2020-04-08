Injection Pen Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Sanofi, ELI Lilly, Merck, Ypsomed

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increasing number of awareness programs in this region.



The global Injection Pen Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Injection Pen market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Novo Nordisk

- Sanofi

- ELI Lilly

- Merck

- Ypsomed

- Astrazeneca

- Roche

- Becton, Dickinson

- Owen Mumford

- Novartis

- Pfizer



Segment by Type:

- Disposable injection pens

- Reusable injection pens



Segment by Application:

- Home care

- Hospital & clinics



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Injection Pen Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Injection Pen Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Injection Pen Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Injection Pen Market Forecast

4.5.1. Injection Pen Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Injection Pen Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Injection Pen Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Injection Pen Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Injection Pen Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Injection Pen Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Injection Pen Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Injection Pen Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



