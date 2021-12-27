Injunctions for the Production of Empagliflozin

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Pharma is a competitive industry and organisations within it are constantly looking to find new ways to get ahead and to reach every part of the market. However, there are lines that even competitors can't cross and this is something that can be seen in action in the recent successful injunctions won by Boehringer Ingelheim against Dr. Reddy's Labs and MSN Labs. The two Indian labs recently released low-priced versions of the German pharma company's anti-diabetes drug empagliflozin, despite the fact that the German brand has a valid product patent in the country until 2025. The injunctions are interim injunctions and will mean that the Indian manufacturers will be restricted when it comes to the sale, use, import etc of generic versions of empagliflozin. The validity of Boehringer Ingelheim's patent in India provided a firm foundation for the injunctions, which were based on the infringement triggered by the actions of Dr. Reddy's Labs and MSN Labs.



As leading specialist pharma recruiters, the team at EPM Scientific is focused on ensuring businesses are able to continue to evolve to remain competitive within the sector. The firm was established in 2012 and is not just a skilled team of pharma recruiters but also a life sciences recruitment specialist with expertise in a broad range of different fields, from R&D to clinical development, clinical operations, commercial, medical communications and medical affairs. Such a broad spectrum of expertise enables the firm to provide options for talented individuals looking to take a career-defining next step, especially as EPM Scientific has connections at enterprises right across the sector. Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the firm is also able to design highly effective, individually tailored strategy and solutions for the hiring needs of businesses of all sorts, from innovative start-ups to well-established global brands.



Today, the firm's reach as pharma recruiters extends across the country to major hubs including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. This nationwide reach is complimented by a strong global network, as the team in Germany is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Building these networks, as well as EPM Scientific's reputation as specialist pharma recruiters, has required dedication from the enthusiastic, expert team. The firm invests heavily in its human capital, providing consultants with access to regular ongoing training and ensuring that all are working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, there are many different roles available via the firm including Regulatory Submissions Manager, Clinical Trial Manager, PR and Corporate Communications Lead and Scientific Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about pharma recruiters in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.