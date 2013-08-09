Injuries That Triathlon Athletes Most Often Suffer From

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Triathlon athlètes and runners often suffer from similar injuries. Triathletes also have to deal with a small number of unique injuries as well.



Research recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine says that nine in ten of 147 triathletes surveyed reported some type of overuse injury in the previous half of a year. The most common places for overuse injuries were the knee, lower leg and lower back.



There were 41 cases of injury during a 26 week period. Most of those injuries came from bike accidents. Researchers aren't surprised by the number of injuries when the the activity level of the athletes is considered. A typical triathlon consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run all in one day.



"Over the course of the 26-week project," the researchers wrote, "48% of the total training time was spent on cycling, 24% on running, 12% on swimming and 16% on other training such as weightlifting, skiing or other activities."



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