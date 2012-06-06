Injury Assist Expansion Includes The Web

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Personal injury claims have become a part of life. The maxim, “where there’s blame, there’s a claim” has entered the common parlance as individuals now understand more fully than ever before their entitlement to compensation in the event of an accident.



Hussey Fraser Solicitors is a rapidly expanding company based in Dublin that specialises in personal injury claims. Their successes have inevitably led them to launch their website, Injury Assist, so individuals looking for representation can find them quickly and easily via Google.



The launch heralds a streamlined means by which to make first contact with the company, with the main menu including links to biographies of their solicitors by their background, location and speciality. A brief history of the firm is provided, citing their provenance to 1949, and explaining their long association with legal practices and their commitment to staying on the cutting edge of the process.



The site homepage brandishes a local-rate enquiry telephone number, or an enquiry box for visitors to fill in their name and phone-number and receive a free callback from a qualified personal injury solicitor to discuss the details of their prospective claim. The contact section provides everything from a postal address to the phone number to their geographic location via Google maps, for those wishing to pay a visit to the company in the flesh.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We’ve been growing rapidly in recent years since the precedent for personal injury claims has exploded, and we’ve proven very successful in representing those cases. The real difference however is not just how effective we are, but the quality of service we provide on an interpersonal level. We understand that many of these injuries can have traumatic consequences, and we want people to feel safe and supported throughout the process. Our website is an online business card for the whole of Ireland to see- our credentials speak for themselves, but only if people can see them. That’s why we’ve made the move to the internet.”



