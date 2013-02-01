Injury Claim Specialists Release 5 Top Tips for Accident at Work Claims

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Every day when people go to work, they expect to put in a day’s hard graft and come home without any major incidents occurring. However, there are a number of potential hazards in all kinds of workplaces and accidents can occur if they aren’t managed correctly. As a result, Injury Claim Specialists have released 5 top tips to help anyone who has been injured in the workplace through no fault of their own and are thinking about making an accident at work claim.



According to the Health and Safety Executive’s annual figures for 2011/2012, 1.1 million people suffered from a work-related illness and 173 people were killed at work. This highlights the need for a greater emphasis to be placed on health and safety in the workplace to try and reduce these figures and provide a safer working environment for Britons.



Should someone find themself in a position where they are considering making a claim, just by completing a few small, but extremely important tasks, they can drastically increase the chances of their personal injury claim being successful. Consequently, Injury Claim Specialists have constructed the following 5 top tips for accident at work claims:



1. Gather as much evidence as possible to prove that someone else is liable for the injuries (take photos with a camera phone if possible).

2. Seek medical advice at the earliest moment as your health is the most important thing.

3. Get the details of anyone who witnessed the accident so they can make a statement.

4. Document the accident by filling in the company accident book and inform management.

5. Hire a good personal injury solicitor who has handled similar cases before.



If claimants carry out these tasks and have been injured in accidents at work that weren't their fault, they will be able to increase the likelihood of winning any claims they make.



